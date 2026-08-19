Border guards detain man from Vinnytsia region who tried to cross Dniester in flippers to reach Moldova. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Border guards from the Mohyliv-Podilskyi Detachment prevented an attempt to cross the state border illegally.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

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Details

The offender was a 32-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia region who decided to swim across the Dniester River to Moldova.

To avoid encountering law enforcement officers, the man bypassed checkpoints on his way to the border area. He had prepared for the swim in advance, purchasing a wetsuit and flippers, but took no luggage so that nothing would slow him down.

The border guards spotted the offender while he was swimming. The service members set out in a boat and detained the man. He was held administratively liable for attempting to cross the state border illegally.

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