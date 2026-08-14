Steel Border operators use drone with stick and rope to destroy 3 Russian Mavic UAVs. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Steel Border Brigade destroyed three enemy Mavic drones and struck a Russian sleeper drone on the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk fronts over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, border guards used a reusable drone equipped with a stick and rope to intercept the UAVs.

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The operator flew close to an enemy drone and cast the rope onto its propellers, causing the Russian operator to lose control and the UAV to crash.

In addition to the enemy UAVs, the Ukrainian operators eliminated an occupier and destroyed an ATV, a truck, an antenna, an electronic warfare system, and three enemy shelters.

Footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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