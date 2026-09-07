112,000 missions since start of year: UAVs are being used extensively for logistics and evacuation

Drone Industry

The number of missions carried out by ground-based robotic systems (UGVs) has increased 3.3-fold since the start of 2026. In August alone, the drones carried out over 25,000 logistical and evacuation tasks on the front line.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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As noted, this is evidenced by data from the DELTA combat system.

Each UAV mission has the potential to save the lives and health of Ukrainian servicemen. Operating in the most dangerous areas in place of personnel, they deliver ammunition, water and food, as well as evacuate wounded defenders.

As of early September, DELTA had recorded around 112,000 logistics and evacuation missions carried out by ground-based robotic systems since the start of 2026.

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The number of such missions is increasing every month:

January – 7,511;

February – 7,960;

March – 9,072;

April – 11,028;

May – 14,059;

June – 16,664;

July – 19,940;

August – 25,143.

Consequently, in the last month of summer, the number of UGVs' logistics and evacuation missions exceeded the corresponding figure for January by a factor of 3.3.

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As a reminder, the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) announced its first tender for the procurement of UGVs in accordance with the tactical and technical specifications set by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.