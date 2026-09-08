Attempted assassination of director of fertility clinic in Kyiv: police have detained soldier on special military service. PHOTOS

A soldier on active duty has been detained in Kyiv on suspicion of involvement in an attempted murder of the 71-year-old director of a reproductive medicine clinic in the capital. According to preliminary reports, the attack may have been linked to a dispute over the treatment of the detainee’s wife at this medical facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

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As a reminder, the incident took place on 3 September at around 10:00 am near the entrance to the medical facility. The attacker waited for the 71-year-old clinic director to get out of his car and opened fire on him.

When the man fell to the ground, the assailant approached him and continued firing. In total, he fired at least 23 shots, after which he fled, believing the victim to be dead.

The director who was shot survived

Despite sustaining multiple injuries, the man survived. He is currently in intensive care.



Immediately after the shooting, law enforcement officers launched a special police operation to track down and apprehend the armed assailant.

See more: Shooting in Kyiv: 71-year-old director of reproductive medicine clinic shot at point-blank range, - police. PHOTOS





The attacker is a soldier in the National Guard from the Poltava region

According to Kyiv Police Chief Dmytro Shumeiko, additional forces from the capital’s police and members of the KORD special unit were deployed to assist in the search .





"Step by step, the police identified the perpetrator and arrested him in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where he was hiding in an acquaintance’s flat. He turned out to be a 40-year-old native of the Poltava region, a soldier serving in the Special Forces. A firearm was seized from him during a search. According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, the attack may have been prompted by a dispute relating to the treatment of the detainee’s wife at this clinic. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the motive for the crime," said Dmytro Shumeiko.