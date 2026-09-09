Russian forces struck Dnipro: fires broke out, three people were rescued from rubble of a building. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 8 September 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

According to him, several fires broke out as a result of the strike. A warehouse containing building materials and a private house are on fire.

Read more: Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: "Banderol" strike destroyed "Nova Poshta" depot and branch; one person was killed and others were wounded

"Preliminary reports suggest there may be people in the basement of the house. All emergency services are working at the scene," he wrote initially.

There are casualties

It later emerged that rescue workers had pulled three people from the basement of the house, which had been damaged by the enemy strike.

Paramedics are providing them with the necessary medical care. Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the blaze.