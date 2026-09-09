In Novorossiysk, fuel oil terminal and number of industrial facilities are on fire following drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 8 September, the Russian city of Novorossiysk came under a drone attack.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Andrey Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Major fire at several industrial sites

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, a major fire broke out in the city.

Subsequently, the head of the Russian city confirmed that there were fires at several industrial sites in Novorossiysk; according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In particular, according to ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, a fuel oil terminal in Novorossiysk is on fire following overnight Ukrainian strikes.

Read more: "Sheskharis" pier and terminal in Novorossiysk have been damaged. SATELLITE IMAGES

One of Russia’s largest fuel oil terminals is on fire

Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal LLC is one of the leading enterprises at the Novorossiysk transport hub and forms part of the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port – the largest in Russia.

A missile alert was also issued in the city overnight. Explosions are no longer audible, though smoke is visible in several places.





Read more: Drones attacked Ryazan: fire broke out at oil refinery, – media. VIDEO&PHOTOS