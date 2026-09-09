Enemy attacked six districts in Kyiv region: food processing plant is on fire in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

Last night and this morning, 9 September, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: the districts of Bila Tserkva, Brovary, Boryspil, Fastiv, Obukhiv and Bucha came under attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Where did the enemy strike?

It is reported that inBila Tserkva, a fire broke out at a food processing plant as a result of a drone attack.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service arrived promptly at the scene and spent the whole night dealing with the aftermath of the attack. The fire has now been brought under control.

Read more: Russian strike on Kyiv region: business on fire in Bila Tserkva community

The emergency services’ work was hampered by frequent air raid alerts and the threat of further Russian strikes.

"As of this morning, work at the scene is continuing," the statement said.

Aftermath









What led up to this?