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Russian strike on Kyiv region: business on fire in Bila Tserkva community

Russian attack sparks fire at business in Bila Tserkva community

A fire broke out at a business in the Bila Tserkva community, Kyiv region, following a Russian attack on September 8.

As Censor.NET reports, the Bila Tserkva Urban Territorial Community announced this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Fire breaks out at business

Residents of nearby buildings are advised to close their windows and, where possible, stay out of smoke-affected areas.

People are also urged not to photograph or film the aftermath of the attack or share such material online.

Read more: Russians struck FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve: no one injured

Attack on Kyiv region

It was previously reported that two people were killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

In Bucha district, a UAV strike caused a fire at a warehouse facility, which has already been extinguished.

Read more: Air quality has deteriorated in five settlements in Kyiv region as result of enemy attacks: list of towns and advice from experts

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Bila Tserkva (33) Kyiv region (1137) shoot out (18747) fire (899) attack (1089) Bilotserkivskyy district (33)
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