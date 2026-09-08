Russian strike on Kyiv region: business on fire in Bila Tserkva community
A fire broke out at a business in the Bila Tserkva community, Kyiv region, following a Russian attack on September 8.
As Censor.NET reports, the Bila Tserkva Urban Territorial Community announced this on Telegram.
Fire breaks out at business
Residents of nearby buildings are advised to close their windows and, where possible, stay out of smoke-affected areas.
People are also urged not to photograph or film the aftermath of the attack or share such material online.
Attack on Kyiv region
It was previously reported that two people were killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
In Bucha district, a UAV strike caused a fire at a warehouse facility, which has already been extinguished.
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