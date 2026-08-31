Air quality has deteriorated in five settlements in Kyiv region as result of enemy attacks: list of towns and advice from experts

As a result of enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in air quality has been observed in five settlements in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration's press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has air quality deteriorated?

As noted, due to enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in air quality has been observed in the settlements of Ivankiv, Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, and Brovary.

According to the results of average daily observations by monitoring stations, the main pollutant currently present in moderate concentrations is fine particulate matter. It may cause minor breathing discomfort in people who are sensitive to irritants.

Read more: Explosion in village of Myla following Russian strike: number of casualties has risen to 52, including five children; 38 people have died. PHOTOS

Tips

Experts recommend the following to improve the situation:

keep windows closed;

limit prolonged exposure to the outdoors whenever possible;

drink plenty of water;

if you have an air purifier, use it at maximum power.

In other settlements in the Kyiv region where air quality is monitored, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the air were observed.

Gamma radiation levels in the Kyiv region correspond to natural background levels.

As of August 31, air quality monitoring is being conducted at 16 monitoring stations in the cities of Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Pereiaslav, Vyshhorod, Boiarka, Obukhiv, Kaharlyk, Uzyn, Bohuslav, Vasylkiv, Irpin, Vyshneve, the settlements of Ivankiv and Velyka Dymerka, and the village of Pidhirtsi in the Obukhiv District.

Read more: Russians struck FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve: no one injured

Background

It was previously reported that warehouses were damaged in two districts of the Kyiv region: there are casualties.