"Saigak-1" and "Varta 3": "Ukrainian Armor" has unveiled new armoured vehicles. PHOTOS

"Ukrainian Armor" unveiled two new armoured vehicles at the MSPO-2026 exhibition in Poland – the "Saigak-1" and "Varta-3" armoured vehicles.

This was reported by the company’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Both vehicles are designed for the safe and rapid transport of personnel from law enforcement units during combat operations, special operations, training exercises and patrols.

They have been adapted for use across various types of terrain and in all seasons.

The "Saigak-1" and "Varta-3" can also be used to deal with the aftermath of natural disasters, man-made accidents and catastrophes.

The "Varta-3" is an updated and improved version of our "Varta-2". We developed it on a German Mercedes-Benz Unimog chassis. This has not only made the vehicle more affordable but has also improved its handling and off-road capability.

"Saigak-1" is a pick-up-based armoured vehicle designed to replace the military’s standard day-to-day transport with a more protected vehicle. "We sought to create a solution that combines mobility, practicality and an additional level of protection for personnel," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of "Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles".

Saigak-1

The vehicle has an armoured body with PZSA 3 ballistic protection and Level 1 mine protection in accordance with STANAG 4569. The all-wheel-drive chassis and a 240 hp diesel engine ensure high off-road capability and dynamic performance. The vehicle’s maximum speed is up to 140 km/h, with a range of up to 600 km from an 80-litre fuel tank.

The Saigak-1 is designed to carry a crew of two and three paratroopers. It is also fitted with front and rear cameras to enhance safety, an automatic fire-extinguishing system and RunFlat tyres.

Air conditioning and heating systems ensure comfortable conditions for the crew and paratroopers whilst the vehicle is in operation.

Varta-3

It features an armoured hull with PZSA 6 ballistic protection and level 3a/3b mine protection in accordance with STANAG 4569.

The 4×4 all-wheel-drive chassis, automatic gearbox and 326 hp diesel engine with 1,400 Nm of torque ensure the vehicle’s high off-road capability and mobility. The maximum speed is up to 100 km/h, and the gross vehicle weight is up to 14,800 kg. The armoured vehicle is designed to carry a crew of two and eight paratroopers.

The Varta-3 is also equipped with special mine-resistant seats, communications and navigation systems, video surveillance, an automatic fire-extinguishing system, as well as air conditioning, heating and filter ventilation unit.

The tyres, fitted with a RunFlat system, allow the vehicle to continue moving in the event of a puncture. To carry out combat missions, the "Varta-3" can be fitted with a rotating platform for a machine gun or a remotely controlled combat module.

See more: "Ukrainian Armour" has handed over "VARTA 2" armoured vehicles, meeting STANAG protection standards, to National Guard. PHOTOS