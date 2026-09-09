Enemy attacked Kremenchuk district with drones: business and homes were damaged, and woman was injured. PHOTOS

Today, 9 September, a drone strike was recorded on the premises of a private enterprise and in the residential area of the Kremenchuk district in the Poltava region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There has been damage

It is reported that private homes were damaged as a result of the attack.

Read more: Russians attack Poltava region with drone: three-year-old girl reportedly injured











Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath.

A woman has been injured

According to updated information, a woman born in 1970 was injured as a result of the shelling. She was taken to a local hospital in a moderately serious condition. She is receiving the necessary medical care.