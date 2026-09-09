Enemy attacked Kremenchuk district with drones: business and homes were damaged, and woman was injured. PHOTOS
Today, 9 September, a drone strike was recorded on the premises of a private enterprise and in the residential area of the Kremenchuk district in the Poltava region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava RMA, according to Censor.NET.
There has been damage
It is reported that private homes were damaged as a result of the attack.
Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath.
A woman has been injured
According to updated information, a woman born in 1970 was injured as a result of the shelling. She was taken to a local hospital in a moderately serious condition. She is receiving the necessary medical care.
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