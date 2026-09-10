Soldier who went AWOL threw grenade near shop in Zakarpattia: he faces up to 7 years’ imprisonment. PHOTO

A 33-year-old soldier, who had deserted his unit, threw a grenade near a shop in the village of Lopushne, Khust District. The grenade exploded, but no one was injured. The man faces up to seven years’ imprisonment for hooliganism.

This was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Police, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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As noted, the incident took place on 9 September at around 18:23. According to eyewitnesses, a local resident was showing off a grenade he was holding near the shop and then threw it.

"The grenade was a training grenade; no one was injured as a result of the incident," law enforcement officials reported.

The police detained the man. He turned out to be a 33-year-old serviceman from the village of Lopushne, who had left his military unit without authorisation. According to the police, he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.









The detainee was placed in a temporary detention centre. In addition to AWOL, he is charged with hooliganism under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offence carries a sentence of between 3 and 7 years’ imprisonment.

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