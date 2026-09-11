Russians attacked Dnipro: fire broke out, 12 people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck Dnipro, injuring seven people.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the city," the statement said.

It later became known that the Russian attack had damaged a private enterprise and garages.

The blast wave blew out windows in nearby residential buildings.

Seven people were injured in the strike by Russian forces.

The number of injured rose to 12.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipro: fire broke out in suburbs, person killed, eight injured (updated)