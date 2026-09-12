Russian attack on Dnipro: injured man has died in hospital. PHOTO

A 61-year-old man who was injured during the Russian attack on Dnipro on 11 September has died in hospital.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Doctors were unable to save the injured man

According to him, medics fought to save his life for over 12 hours. However, his injuries proved too severe.

Watch more: Russians attacked Dnipro: fire broke out, 12 people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Condition of the injured

It is also noted that seven injured people remain in hospital at present. Medical staff assess their condition as moderately serious. All are receiving the necessary treatment.

In total, 18 people required medical attention as a result of the enemy attack.

As previously reported, on 11 September, Russian forces attacked Dnipro: a fire broke out and 12 people were injured.