Large-scale searches are continuing across Ukraine in connection with counterfeit weight-loss product "Biopatid". PHOTO

Large-scale searches are currently underway across Ukraine in connection with the counterfeit weight-loss product ‘Biopatid’.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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Large-scale special operation: over 250 searches in various regions

As noted, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), is conducting simultaneous investigative operations in various regions of the country.

The case concerns the illegal manufacture and sale of the knowingly counterfeit weight-loss product "Biopatid" by an organised group.

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The offences are classified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 321-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Illegal production and sale of counterfeit "Biopatid"

"Over 250 authorised searches are already underway. Further details to follow," added the Office of the Prosecutor General.