Court remands two more service members in custody over suspected planting of drugs on Shyrshyn
The court remanded in custody the other two service members suspected of planting drugs in the car of Oleksandr Shyrshyn, former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura." The previous day, the court arrested another suspect, service member Telman Aliiev.
The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Preventive measures
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed pre-trial detention on all three suspects. The other two suspects were each given the option of posting UAH 12.6 million in bail.
On 10 September, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on service member Aliiev, who also features in the case. He will remain in custody until 8 November but may post UAH 14.976 million in bail.
More on the case
- It should be recalled that the day before, the former commander of the 47th SMB, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, stated that drugs had been planted in his car.
- Subsequently, law enforcement authorities provided official information regarding the stopping of a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the ‘Magura’ battalion of the 47th SMB.
- Later, the acting head of the National Police, Maksym Tsutskiridze, stated that operational information from the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding the former battalion commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, would be verified. This includes how this information came to be in the possession of the Military Law Enforcement Service.
- On 9 September, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that three former law enforcement officers, now serving in one of the Defence Forces brigades, had been detained. They are suspected of unlawfully surveilling the former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura," gaining access to his car and planting about 30 packets containing cannabis and PVP to fabricate evidence. The SBI clarified that the suspects' alleged goal was to discredit Shyrshyn.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Shyrshyn, the battalion commander of the 47th SMB "Magura", had submitted a request for discharge due to the command’s "idiotic tasks".
- For his part, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, commenting on Shyrshyn’s actions, noted that the statement by Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th SMB, requires an official response from the General Staff and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should only be planned following an after-action review.
- It was subsequently reported that, on the orders of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group had been set up to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances outlined in the social media post by the commander of a unit of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
- The working group, which investigated the situation published on social media by ‘Magura’ Shyrshyn, the battalion commander, regarding a series of ineffective decisions at the front, found Shyrshyn himself to be undisciplined.
- Subsequently, the court overturned the reprimand issued to Shyrshyn.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password