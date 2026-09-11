Court remands two more service members in custody over suspected planting of drugs on Shyrshyn

The court remanded in custody the other two service members suspected of planting drugs in the car of Oleksandr Shyrshyn, former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura." The previous day, the court arrested another suspect, service member Telman Aliiev.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Preventive measures

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed pre-trial detention on all three suspects. The other two suspects were each given the option of posting UAH 12.6 million in bail.

On 10 September, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on service member Aliiev, who also features in the case. He will remain in custody until 8 November but may post UAH 14.976 million in bail.

Read more: SBI has detained former law enforcement officers who planted drugs on Shyrshyn

More on the case

It should be recalled that the day before, the former commander of the 47th SMB, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, stated that drugs had been planted in his car.

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities provided official information regarding the stopping of a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the ‘Magura’ battalion of the 47th SMB.

Later, the acting head of the National Police, Maksym Tsutskiridze, stated that operational information from the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding the former battalion commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, would be verified. This includes how this information came to be in the possession of the Military Law Enforcement Service.

On 9 September, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that three former law enforcement officers, now serving in one of the Defence Forces brigades, had been detained. They are suspected of unlawfully surveilling the former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura," gaining access to his car and planting about 30 packets containing cannabis and PVP to fabricate evidence. The SBI clarified that the suspects' alleged goal was to discredit Shyrshyn.

Background

Read more: Shyrshyn on his detention: "I don’t have that many enemies, but this is a ’paid piece’"