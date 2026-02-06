Court overturns reprimand against ex-battalion commander Shyrshyn, who criticized command over "idiotic tasks"

A court has granted the lawsuit filed by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of one of the battalions of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and overturned the disciplinary reprimand.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Shyrshyn himself on social media and in materials published by Slidstvo.Info.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The command imposed the reprimand for the alleged "failure to perform official duties," but the serviceman was not provided with any specific evidence or violations. The real reason, according to Shyrshyn, was that he wore a T-shirt featuring a person whom the command considered inappropriate for public mention.

Read more: I supported Kursk operation in its early stages, but in recent months I have had impression that they are trying to wipe us out, - Commander of 47th SMB Shyrshyn

Court finds disciplinary penalty unjustified

The former battalion commander of the 47th Brigade said he tried to clarify the reasons for the reprimand and review the case materials. In response, he received only phrases such as: "I am the commander, I decided so."

The judge reviewed the documents and legal provisions in detail and concluded that the disciplinary penalty was unjustified.

"The disputed order does not contain a specific description of the claimant’s actions or inaction, and no cause-and-effect link with the consequences has been established," said the serviceman’s lawyer, Nataliia Feshchyk.

Read more: General Staff will set up working group to investigate circumstances reported by commander of 47th SMB "Magura" Shyrshyn.

Serviceman urges others to stand up for their rights

After the court ruling, Shyrshyn commented: "Don’t be afraid to defend your boundaries. You have to fight for your place in the sun."

He also said there are several more court proceedings ahead and that he hopes for fair rulings.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the commander of the 47th SMB "Magura" Shyrshyn submitted a letter of resignation due to the "stupid tasks" of the command.

In his turn, Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov, commenting on Shyrshyn's action, noted that the statement of 47th SMB commander Shyrshyn requires an official response from the Headquarters and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should be planned only after the After-Action Review.

Later, it was reported that, by order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group had been set up to comprehensively study the circumstances outlined in the publication of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade's unit commander on social media.

The working group, which was investigating the situation published by "Magura" commander Shyrshyn on social media regarding a number of ineffective decisions at the front, found Shyrshyn himself to be undisciplined.

Read more: Commander of 47th SMB Shyrshyn, who criticised command for losses, has left his post