Commander of 47th SMB Shyrshyn, who criticised command for losses, has left his post

The battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, has resigned.

"I am not officially a commander. It's time to leave my battalion. My fighters, with whom I went through a difficult path, with whom I "grew up" and learnt to fight. Every conscious experience, even the hard and unpleasant ones, can and should become a tool for achieving the goal. I know that my soldiers are able to use this tool. I believe that they will have the strength and perseverance to continue the difficult task and succeed. It was an honour to serve here side by side with incredibly worthy people. I am proud of each and every one of them," he said.

"And while someone is literally counting the nails in the battalion's possession, looking for a reason for another investigation, of which there are so many now that I have lost count, we will continue to move the world, facing another unknown, but with an understanding of our duty and a great dream of a strong and independent Ukraine," Shyrshyn added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the commander of the 47th SMB "Magura" Shyrshyn submitted a letter of resignation due to the "stupid tasks" of the command.

In his turn, Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov, commenting on Shyrshyn's action, noted that the statement of 47th SMB commander Shyrshyn requires an official response from the Headquarters and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should be planned only after the After action review.

Later, it was reported that, by order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group had been set up to comprehensively study the circumstances outlined in the publication of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade's unit commander on social media.

The working group, which was investigating the situation published by "Magura" commander Shyrshyn on social media regarding a number of ineffective decisions at the front, found Shyrshyn himself to be undisciplined.

