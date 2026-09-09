SBI has detained former law enforcement officers who planted drugs on Shyrshyn

Three former police officers, who are currently serving in a separate assault regiment, have been caught planting drugs and psychotropic substances on the former battalion commander of one of the separate mechanised brigades.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Censor.NET, the case concerns the former battalion commander of the 47th SMB "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn.

"The investigation established that three suspects were illegally monitoring the former commander and gathering confidential information about him. Their aim was to discredit the commander: breaking into his car, planting drugs and subsequently involving the Military Law Enforcement Service and the police to arrest the military officer on the basis of fabricated ‘evidence’."

On the night of 27–28 August 2026, the suspects broke into the victim’s car near his home and hid drugs and psychotropic substances, packaged in zip-lock bags, inside. They then informed police officers and the Military Law Enforcement Service of the presence of ‘prohibited substances’ in the car," the statement reads.

Read more: "I was being followed, and police were given clear tip-off," Shyrshyn recounts how drugs were planted on him

When the former battalion commander got into his car and set off on his business, the perpetrators continued to follow him and relay his route to the law enforcement agencies.

In Kharkiv, the vehicle was stopped by police officers who, during a search, ‘discovered’ the substances that had been planted beforehand.

The suspects have now been notified of charges under the following articles:

unlawful entry into a person’s home or other premises;

unlawful collection, storage and dissemination of confidential information about a person, committed repeatedly;

unlawful acquisition, possession, transport and sale of narcotic drugs and particularly dangerous psychotropic substances by a group of persons acting in concert;

incitement to bring a person known to be innocent to criminal liability.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has also confirmed that, as part of the pre-trial investigation, a thorough legal assessment will be carried out of the actions of all those involved in the incident, including police officers and Military Law Enforcement Service military personnel.

A motion is being prepared to impose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

Read more: Shyrshyn on his detention: "I don’t have that many enemies, but this is a ’paid piece’"

What led up to it

It should be recalled that the day before, the former commander of the 47th SMB, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, stated that drugs had been planted in his car.

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities provided official information regarding the stopping of a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the ‘Magura’ battalion of the 47th SMB.

Later, the acting head of the National Police, Maksym Tsutskiridze, stated that operational information from the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding the former battalion commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, would be verified. This includes how this information came to be in the possession of the Military Law Enforcement Service.

Background

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