SBI has detained former law enforcement officers who planted drugs on Shyrshyn
Three former police officers, who are currently serving in a separate assault regiment, have been caught planting drugs and psychotropic substances on the former battalion commander of one of the separate mechanised brigades.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to Censor.NET, the case concerns the former battalion commander of the 47th SMB "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn.
"The investigation established that three suspects were illegally monitoring the former commander and gathering confidential information about him. Their aim was to discredit the commander: breaking into his car, planting drugs and subsequently involving the Military Law Enforcement Service and the police to arrest the military officer on the basis of fabricated ‘evidence’."
On the night of 27–28 August 2026, the suspects broke into the victim’s car near his home and hid drugs and psychotropic substances, packaged in zip-lock bags, inside. They then informed police officers and the Military Law Enforcement Service of the presence of ‘prohibited substances’ in the car," the statement reads.
When the former battalion commander got into his car and set off on his business, the perpetrators continued to follow him and relay his route to the law enforcement agencies.
In Kharkiv, the vehicle was stopped by police officers who, during a search, ‘discovered’ the substances that had been planted beforehand.
The suspects have now been notified of charges under the following articles:
- unlawful entry into a person’s home or other premises;
- unlawful collection, storage and dissemination of confidential information about a person, committed repeatedly;
- unlawful acquisition, possession, transport and sale of narcotic drugs and particularly dangerous psychotropic substances by a group of persons acting in concert;
- incitement to bring a person known to be innocent to criminal liability.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has also confirmed that, as part of the pre-trial investigation, a thorough legal assessment will be carried out of the actions of all those involved in the incident, including police officers and Military Law Enforcement Service military personnel.
A motion is being prepared to impose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.
What led up to it
- It should be recalled that the day before, the former commander of the 47th SMB, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, stated that drugs had been planted in his car.
- Subsequently, law enforcement authorities provided official information regarding the stopping of a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the ‘Magura’ battalion of the 47th SMB.
- Later, the acting head of the National Police, Maksym Tsutskiridze, stated that operational information from the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding the former battalion commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, would be verified. This includes how this information came to be in the possession of the Military Law Enforcement Service.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Shyrshyn, the battalion commander of the 47th SMB "Magura", had submitted a request for discharge due to the command’s "idiotic tasks".
- For his part, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, commenting on Shyrshyn’s actions, noted that the statement by Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th SMB, requires an official response from the General Staff and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should only be planned following an after-action review.
- It was subsequently reported that, on the orders of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group had been set up to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances outlined in the social media post by the commander of a unit of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
- The working group, which investigated the situation published on social media by ‘Magura’ Shyrshyn, the battalion commander, regarding a series of ineffective decisions at the front, found Shyrshyn himself to be undisciplined.
- Subsequently, the court overturned the reprimand issued to Shyrshyn.
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