Former combatant of the 47th Mechanized Brigade Shyrshyn, who criticized command for losses, reported that drugs were planted

Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, said that drugs had been planted in his car.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Time for some crazy stories: Someone planted some weed on me. It's all very interesting and well-planned," he said.

According to Shirshin, when he was stopped, there were "many people who looked like SSU agents" around him.

"The cops don't seem to know who I am, but they passed on information about me," he added.





Journalist Anna Kalyuzhna stated that the police were waiting at a specific location and told her exactly what to open.

"They planted it earlier. Based on the preliminary information, they tampered with the alarm," she said.

Read more: ’Undisciplined’ status has been revoked. Court ruled that Syrskyi’s decision was unlawful, – Shyrshyn

What happened before that?