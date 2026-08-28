Former combatant of the 47th Mechanized Brigade Shyrshyn, who criticized command for losses, reported that drugs were planted
Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, said that drugs had been planted in his car.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Time for some crazy stories: Someone planted some weed on me. It's all very interesting and well-planned," he said.
According to Shirshin, when he was stopped, there were "many people who looked like SSU agents" around him.
"The cops don't seem to know who I am, but they passed on information about me," he added.
Journalist Anna Kalyuzhna stated that the police were waiting at a specific location and told her exactly what to open.
"They planted it earlier. Based on the preliminary information, they tampered with the alarm," she said.
What happened before that?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Shyrshyn, the battalion commander of the 47th Mechanized Brigade "Magura," submitted a request to be discharged due to the command's "ridiculous orders."
- For his part, Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, commenting on Shirshin’s actions, noted that the statement by Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, calls for an official response from the General Staff and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should be planned only after an after-action review.
- It was later reported that, by order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group was established to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances described in a social media post by the commander of a unit of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.
- The working group that investigated the situation—which "Magura" battalion commander Shirshyin had posted on social media regarding a series of ineffective decisions on the front lines—found Shirshyin himself to be undisciplined.
- Subsequently, the court overturned the reprimand against Shyrshyn.
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