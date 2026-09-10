Drugs were planted on Shyrshyn: Serviceman Aliiev remanded in custody. Bail set at UAH 15 million. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court in Kyiv is determining a pre-trial measure for one of the suspects in the case involving Oleksandr Shyrshyn, a former commander of the 47th SMB, who had drugs planted on him.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Update

In a comment to Censor.NET, prosecutor Serhii Novikov explained why the prosecution had sought an initial bail amount of UAH 20 million for Aliiev.

"It is not only he who can post bail. Any ordinary person can do so. You can even post bail for him. In other words, we do not know what resources the people who commissioned it have. The Criminal Procedure Code stipulates a bail amount, but there is a Supreme Court ruling stating that a prosecutor may request any amount," he said.

A second hearing is currently under way. The lawyers are seeking the judge’s recusal.

Read more: AFU Captain Shyrshyn on "Syrskyi’s assault regiments": People are often led into positions under false pretenses

Details

The suspect in question is Aliiev.

Lawyer Yulia Tkachenko believes that the presence of the media at the court hearing could prejudice the proceedings.

According to another lawyer, this case has "a certain political dimension".

The defense also states that it does not know whether everyone present in the courtroom is actually a member of the media. The defense further justifies the motion by arguing that state secrets could be disclosed during the proceedings.

In total, three attorneys are representing the suspect in court—one in person and two via video link.

The defence also petitioned to exclude media representatives from the hearing because "a serviceman, a Hero of Ukraine, wants to provide personal surety for Aliiev," and the lawyers do not want the media to disclose the serviceman’s name.

The court therefore decided to close the hearing to the media.

Measure of restraint

Investigating judge Yevhen Khainatskyi partially granted the Prosecutor General’s Office’s motion and remanded suspect Aliiev in custody until 8 November.

Bail was set at UAH 15 million. The prosecutor had sought bail of UAH 20 million.

Read more: SBI has detained former law enforcement officers who planted drugs on Shyrshyn

What led up to it

It should be recalled that the day before, the former commander of the 47th SMB, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, stated that drugs had been planted in his car.

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities provided official information regarding the stopping of a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the ‘Magura’ battalion of the 47th SMB.

Later, the acting head of the National Police, Maksym Tsutskiridze, stated that operational information from the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding the former battalion commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, would be verified. This includes how this information came to be in the possession of the Military Law Enforcement Service.

On 9 September, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the arrest of three former police officers on suspicion of planting drugs and psychotropic substances on Shyrshyn.

Background

Read more: Shyrshyn on his detention: "I don’t have that many enemies, but this is a ’paid piece’"