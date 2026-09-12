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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russians attacked Nizhyn: warehouse and houses were damaged, no casualties. PHOTOS

On the morning of 12 September, Russian invaders used two UAVs to attack a food warehouse in Nizhyn, in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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Private homes, outbuildings and local residents’ cars were also damaged.

No reports of casualties have been received.

Read more: Vyhivskyi visits Chernihiv region: Over 7,500 attacks on region recorded since beginning of year, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure

Consequences of the attack

Chernihiv region: strike on a food warehouse
Chernihiv region: strike on a food warehouse
Chernihiv region: strike on a food warehouse

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Nizhyn (32) shoot out (18814) Chernihiv region (551) Nizhynskyy district (45)
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