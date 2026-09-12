Russians attacked Nizhyn: warehouse and houses were damaged, no casualties. PHOTOS
On the morning of 12 September, Russian invaders used two UAVs to attack a food warehouse in Nizhyn, in the Chernihiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
Private homes, outbuildings and local residents’ cars were also damaged.
No reports of casualties have been received.
Consequences of the attack
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