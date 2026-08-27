Vyhivskyi visits Chernihiv region: Over 7,500 attacks on region recorded since beginning of year, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi paid a working visit to the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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Attacks

"I began with the border communities–the ones that the Russians attack not only with drones but also with artillery and mortars. Since the beginning of the year, more than seven and a half thousand attacks have been recorded in the Chernihiv region, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure. Since the beginning of summer, the occupiers have begun launching Banderol drones at the region," Vyhivskyi noted.

It is noted that the minister and head of the Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus held an operational meeting, during which they heard reports from the leadership of the District Military Administration and the heads of the regional police and State Emergency Service.

Read more: Russia damages energy facility in Chernihiv region: 7,000 customers in Pryluky without power

Evacuation

"The main issue is people’s safety. Mandatory evacuation from 19 settlements that are constantly under attack has been underway in the Chernihiv region for almost two months. The occupiers hunt down private homes, civilian vehicles and people simply walking along the street," the minister stressed.

According to Vyhivskyi, almost 180 people, including 61 children, have already been evacuated from dangerous areas.

See more: Russian forces struck Chernihiv: 4-year-old girl and her mother were killed. Child was injured (updated). PHOTOS

"Our evacuation teams continue to work–they inform residents and are ready to help at any moment. We urge people to be mindful of the enemy’s dangerous and treacherous tactics. During the meeting, we also had an opportunity to speak with military personnel serving in this sector–border guards and National Guard members, as well as commanders of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We understand the challenges facing the border areas and are prepared to respond accordingly. We discussed strengthening the units within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and improving cooperation among all components of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Forces," the minister concluded.