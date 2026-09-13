Enemy attacks Odesa region with missiles and drones: 20 injured, residential buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Another massive enemy missile and drone attack is ongoing. Russian troops are striking civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There is damage

According to him, the morning attack damaged the upper floors of a high-rise residential building and private homes. A fire also broke out on the grounds of the Botanical Garden. Warehouses and a children’s health resort were damaged.

Information about the victims is still being confirmed.

See more: Missile strike on high-rise block in Odesa: death toll rises to two, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

"The air raid alert is currently in effect. I urge everyone to remain in safe places and not to ignore the air raid sirens until the all-clear is announced," the regional governor emphasized.

People were injured

As reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, there are already five known casualties as a result of the massive enemy attack on Odesa.

"There has been damage to residential buildings in several districts of the city. We are assessing the full extent of the damage," he said.

Updated information

As reported by Lysak at 11:56 a.m., 20 people have already been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa.

Among them are two children: a boy born in 2010 and a girl born in 2017. Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.