Japanese Speaker of House Mori has arrived in Ukraine to discuss further support and new opportunities for cooperation. PHOTO

Eisuke Mori, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, has arrived in Ukraine for the first time. During his visit, he will discuss further support for our country and new opportunities for Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation.

This was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by Censor.NET.

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As Stefanchuk noted, he had spoken with Mori in Paris the day before on the sidelines of the G7 summit, and today he met the Japanese politician in Ukraine.

"Just a day ago, we were speaking in Paris on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Today, I am meeting Eisuke Mori here in Ukraine," wrote the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the visit will give Mori the opportunity to see first-hand the consequences of Russian aggression, the conditions in which Ukrainians are living, and to learn directly about Ukraine’s current needs.

During the planned meetings, the parties are set to discuss in detail further assistance to Ukraine and the expansion of cooperation between the two states and their parliaments.

"Ahead of us lie meetings and substantive discussions on further support for Ukraine and new opportunities for cooperation between our parliaments and nations," Stefanchuk emphasised.

This is Eisuke Mori’s first visit to Ukraine.

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