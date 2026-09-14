The enemy attacked warehouses in Pryluky: three dead. PHOTO

On the morning of 14 September, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky in the Chernihiv region. There have been fatalities and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Chernihiv regional police.

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"This afternoon, the Russians attacked the storage facilities of an agricultural enterprise in the city of Pryluky. Preliminary reports indicate three fatalities and seven injured," the statement reads.

See more: Russians attacked Nizhyn: warehouse and houses were damaged, no casualties. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





