One of Russia’s largest cement plants was attacked by drones in Volgograd region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 15 September, explosions were heard in the city of Mikhaylovka in the Volgograd Region of the Russian Federation on the premises of the ‘Sebryakovcement’ plant – one of Russia’s largest cement producers. Following this, heavy smoke was observed at the site.

This was reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET. Ukrainian monitoring groups are also publishing photos and videos from local Russian groups showing flashes of light and heavy smoke in the area around the plant.

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It is noted that prior to the explosions, an air raid alert was issued in the Volgograd region due to the threat of missiles and drones. There have also been repeated reports of drone groups in the region.

According to OSINT analysts, the explosions occurred near cement kiln No. 5 – one of the plant’s key production lines. Footage published online shows heavy smoke on the factory premises.







Russian social media groups also claim that two people have been killed, though there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Local authorities have not commented on the consequences of the attack. In its morning briefing, the Russian Ministry of Defence did not mention the Volgograd region among the regions allegedly attacked by drones.

"Sebryakovcement" has the capacity to produce over 4 million tonnes of cement and 3 million tonnes of clinker per year. The plant employs over 1,500 people. It accounts for around 6 per cent of Russia’s cement production.

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