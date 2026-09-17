Enemy attacked Ukrzaliznytsia facilities overnight: Berestyn railway station and station in Kyiv were damaged. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to target Ukraine’s railway infrastructure. Despite the attack, the night passed without any casualties amongst passengers or railway staff.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by JSC ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’.

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The station building in Berestyn has been damaged

Before dawn, a Russian drone caused serious damage to the Berestyne railway station building.

During the attack, passengers and station staff were taking shelter. Experts are currently inspecting the railway infrastructure.

Ukrzaliznytsia has stated that trains to Berestyn will not be cancelled.





Mykilska Slobidka station damaged in Kyiv

In the capital, the infrastructure of the Mykilska Slobidka circular commuter train station was damaged as a result of the attack.

Due to the damage, the Kyiv City Express has been running on a restricted loop since this morning, bypassing the Darnytsia–Pochayna section. According to preliminary estimates, it will take around a day to repair the infrastructure.

Glass and doors on the electric train, as well as facilities at the depot and several other Ukrzaliznytsia sites, have also been damaged. The company emphasised that all damage will be repaired.

Some trains have been rerouted via alternative routes

Due to the aftermath of the attack, rail services are experiencing delays. Up-to-date information on changes to train services is available on Ukrzaliznytsia’s uz-vezemo service.

In particular, trains No. 7/8 Odesa–Kharkiv and No. 53/54 Dnipro–Odesa will run via an alternative route. As a result, their estimated journey time will increase by approximately six hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia has urged passengers to keep an eye on updates and emphasised that services are continuing.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian forces attacked the ‘Kyiv–Mykolaiv’ train: no casualties reported, says ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’