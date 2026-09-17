"Zaporizhstal" has endured its fourth ballistic attack in month: one employee injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 September, Russian occupying forces attacked‘Zaporizhstal’ with two ballistic missiles. The strike damaged industrial sites, utility networks and railway infrastructure; one person has been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Metinvest Group.

"The aggressor state has fired a total of 17 ballistic missiles at Zaporizhstal since August. This is already the fourth attack in just over a month – a systematic campaign of terror against Ukrainian industry and its people. Russia continues to wage war against civilians and deliberately destroy the production facilities that ensure the viability of the Ukrainian economy, provide jobs for thousands of Zaporizhzhia residents and produce Ukrainian steel. Repeated strikes on a shut-down plant are an attempt to prevent it from recovering and resuming operations," said Oleksandr Myronenko, Chief Operating Officer of the Metinvest Group.

It is noted that the strikes hit the industrial sites of the workshops, causing significant damage to engineering and railway networks.

As a result of the shelling, key production and auxiliary equipment, workshop buildings and railway infrastructure have been severely damaged. Work is ongoing at the plant to clear the rubble and deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack, in order to inspect and further assess the damage caused.

According to the company, one employee did not manage to reach shelter in time. He was rescued from under the rubble and taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds and a concussion. There were no fatalities.

Previous strikes on the steelworks

Zaporizhstal has been subjected to systematic attacks by the aggressor.

On 11 August, as a result of a Russian attack on the plant, key production and auxiliary equipment, infrastructure and the power supply system were damaged; 8 employees were killed and 28 were injured. Production lines at the plant were disrupted, and operations came to a complete standstill.

On 27 August, the same production facilities were hit by another enemy attack, though there were no fatalities or injuries.

The attack on 12 September struck the blast furnace and steelmaking operations, power facilities and networks, and logistics; four employees of the plant were injured.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Over 9 billion in net losses: "Metinvest" reports on the first half of 2026



