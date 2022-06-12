Occupiers struck at Uglehirskaya TPS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers launched an artillery strike on the territory of Uglegirskaya thermal power station in the city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, resulting in fire.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was reported by the local publication "News of Donbass".

The publication showed footage of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Uglegirskaya Termal Power Station. "There is a strong fire on the territory, the administrative building has been destroyed," the statement said.

In addition, the publication reports, that the territory of Uglehirskaya TPS is controlled by units of Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, the occupiers are in the city of Svitlodarsk. Fierce battles continue for the thermal power station.

