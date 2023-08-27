ENG
AFU drone destroyed newest Russian BMD-4M. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the most advanced Russian infantry fighting vehicle, the BMD-4M, with a barrage munition.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the liquidation of the invaders was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

The BMD-4M was adopted by the Russian Airborne Forces in 2016. Unlike the standard fourth-generation BMD, it received an improved engine, thermal imager, and node compatibility with the BMD-3. The fire control system is equipped with a high-precision stabilized sight with thermal imaging and rangefinding channels for firing on the move.

