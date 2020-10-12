Zelenskyi meets with Duda at Mariinsky Palace. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, who is on a three-day official visit to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing the president's office.

The ceremony was broadcast live by the President's Office.

Zelenskyi welcomed Duda on the square near the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the anthems of the two countries were played, and Zelenskyi and Duda inspected the guard of honour.

The heads of state also greeted the official delegations of the two countries and left to hold talks behind closed doors.

Bilateral documents are to be signed and a joint press conference of the presidents is to be held after their meeting.

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, are on an official visit to Ukraine on October 11-13.

Zelenskyi paid a working visit to Poland on January 26-27.

Duda last visited Ukraine in 2017.

In July, Duda was elected President of Poland for a second term. In his second presidential term, Duda paid his first foreign visit to Italy and the Vatican, and is making his second foreign trip to Ukraine.