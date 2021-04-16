Zelenskyi arrives in France. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived on a working visit to France, the President's Office has reported on Twitter.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and First Lady Olena Zelenska have arrived on a working visit to France," the tweet reads.

Zelenskyi and his wife will stay on a working visit to France on Friday. It is expected that the main topic of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and France will be the escalation by Russia of the security situation on Ukraine's eastern borders.