British prime minister arrives in Kyiv. VIDEO

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

The TV channel published video footage of Johnson getting off the plane in Kyiv's Boryspil Airport.

At 19:00, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Johnson are scheduled to meet with media representatives at the Mariinsky Palace.

The event will be broadcast online on social media and on the official website of the President's Office.

During his talks with Zelenskyi, Johnson promised to find a diplomatic resolution of the dispute with Moscow and "avoid further bloodshed."

In the run-up to Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital, the UK Government announced GBP 88 million (over $118 million) of aid to support stable governance in Ukraine and its energy independence from Russia.

Johnson also hopes to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow later this week.