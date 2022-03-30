Irpin destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Russian occupiers and war criminals have turned Irpin, a cozy suburb of Kyiv, into a ghost town.
According to Censor.NET, new records from different parts of the city recorded the bodies of dead people, destroyed houses, destroyed infrastructure.
Warning! Not recommended for people with unstable psyche!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password