Irpin destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Russian occupiers and war criminals have turned Irpin, a cozy suburb of Kyiv, into a ghost town.

According to Censor.NET, new records from different parts of the city recorded the bodies of dead people, destroyed houses, destroyed infrastructure.

Warning! Not recommended for people with unstable psyche!

