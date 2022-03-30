Conditions for evacuation of Mariupol residents have not been met yet, - Macron after conversation with Putin

The conditions for the humanitarian operation in Mariupol "so far" have not been met. According to the Elysee Palace after a telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Elysee Palace, the conditions for the start of a humanitarian operation in the coming days to help the people of Mariupol, which has been under siege by the Russian army for several weeks, "are currently not met."

Macron voiced an evacuation operation proposed by France, Turkey, and Greece. Putin said he "intends to think about it" before giving an answer.

According to a statement from the Kremlin following a telephone conversation with Macron, Putin said that Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol should surrender.

