Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities. VIDEO

The city of Chernihiv was under enemy shelling overnight, air strikes on the city of Nizhyn were recorded, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The "decreased activity" in Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy in strikes on Nizhyn, including airstrikes, and all night long they shelled Chernihiv. Again, civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centers and other facilities, a lot of houses have been destroyed, as the enemy has been hitting Chernihiv all night," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

Chaus said that all the settlements of Chernihiv region will be restored and they will be "even better."

