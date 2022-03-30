ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5855 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 323 20

Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities. VIDEO

The city of Chernihiv was under enemy shelling overnight, air strikes on the city of Nizhyn were recorded, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The "decreased activity" in Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy in strikes on Nizhyn, including airstrikes, and all night long they shelled Chernihiv. Again, civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centers and other facilities, a lot of houses have been destroyed, as the enemy has been hitting Chernihiv all night," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

Chaus said that all the settlements of Chernihiv region will be restored and they will be "even better."

Read more: Three humanitarian corridors are planned for Wednesday - Vereshchuk

Putin (3167) Chernihiv region (308) Chaus (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 