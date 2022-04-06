ENG
One Ukrainian tank attacks column of occupiers' armored vehicles. VIDEO

A Ukrainian tank attacked a column of occupiers and destroyed at least two enemy armored vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the attack of the Ukrainians' tank was published on social networks.

"The feat of Ukrainian tankers! One tank, one crew showed just a brilliant tactical decision, achieved suddenness, skillfully maneuvered, and showed high military intelligence. This is a model of the tank's actions in defense and in the complex and chaotic situation of real combat. Help find the tank commander, he is an outstanding high-level professional, worthy of the highest honors.
We will not shine a name before the victory, but history must immortalize the event. Please respond to the heroes ", - writes in a comment to the video the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

