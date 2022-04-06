Occupiers attacked evacuation bus on Izyum-Sloviansk highway. VIDEO

On the Izyum-Sloviansk highway, Russian pilots dropped two air bombs on an evacuation bus.

The video from the place of the war crime of the Russian occupiers was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Russian aircraft hit a bus with refugees. Two funnels up to 4 meters deep are visible. Two heavy bombs fell ... There were civilians on the bus. I hope that no one was injured," Butusov said in a comment to the video.

See more: In battles for Luhansk region, chief master sergeant of 57th separate motorized infantry brigade Yuriy Tikhonenko died heroically. PHOTO