In battles for Luhansk region, chief master sergeant of 57th separate motorized infantry brigade Yuriy Tikhonenko died heroically. PHOTO

In the battles for the Luhansk region, the chief master sergeant of the 57th Brigade Yuriy Tikhonenko was killed during a clash with enemy forces.

This was announced on Facebook by Konstantin Ilchenko, as reported by Censor.NET.

The war takes away the best. I have no words. My brother, my friend Yuriy Volodymyrovych Tikhonenko (Bison), died in the battles for the Luhansk region. He was the chief master sergeant of the brigade, " - he notes.

According to Ilchenko, Bison was respected by all, both soldiers and officers. Wherever he was, there was always confidence, order, and peace. He died as a hero, taking a direct part in the battle with enemy forces.

"We were constantly in touch, every conversation with him inspired and gave an incredible positive. After talking to Yura, you realized that no matter what, but still everything will be fine. I never thought I would have to make such a post... tears…", - he continues.

"Yuriy Volodymyrovych Tikhonenko (Bison) - you are a good, bright and honest man, it was an honor for me to be friends with you and fight side by side in the ranks of the 57th brigade. Sleep, brother, we will take revenge. You have lived a bright life that will be an example for our children and grandchildren. Thank you for protecting Ukraine. Honor. Eternal memory and glory to the Hero," Ilchenko concludes.



