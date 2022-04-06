ENG
Burial of Chernihiv civilians killed by Russian invaders. VIDEO

Footage of the burial of civilians of Chernihiv, who died from the shelling of the Russian occupants, was released online.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Twitter of NEXTA.

"Cemetery in Chernihiv. Civilians killed as a result of Russian shelling are buried here.

A cemetery in #Chernihiv. Civilians killed by #Russian shelling are buried here. pic.twitter.com/ycMlxdrtXD

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 6, 2022

