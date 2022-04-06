Burial of Chernihiv civilians killed by Russian invaders. VIDEO
Footage of the burial of civilians of Chernihiv, who died from the shelling of the Russian occupants, was released online.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Twitter of NEXTA.
"Cemetery in Chernihiv. Civilians killed as a result of Russian shelling are buried here.
A cemetery in #Chernihiv. Civilians killed by #Russian shelling are buried here. pic.twitter.com/ycMlxdrtXD— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 6, 2022
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password