Eleven bodies of civilians shot by Russian snipers were found in Hostomel. VIDEO
On the evening of April 6, 11 bodies of our citizens were found in one of the garages in Hostomel. According to eyewitnesses, snipers of the Russian occupants were "training" on them.
According to Censor.NЕТ, ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov tweeted about it.
He noted: "Today in Hostomel, near Bucha, in one of the garages on Svyatopokrovska Street, police found 11 killed civilians...
Locals say facsist snipers trained by shooting people... and then moved the dead into the garage".
Сегодня в Гостомеле, возле Бучи, в одном из гражей на улице Святопокровской, полиция обнаружила 11 убитых гражданских...— Arsen Avakov (@AvakovArsen) April 6, 2022
Местные жители говорят.. снайперы орчьи тренировались, расстреливая людей..а потом стащили убитых в гараж 😞😡 #BuchaMassacre pic.twitter.com/Xc7BbpCD8M
