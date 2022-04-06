Eleven bodies of civilians shot by Russian snipers were found in Hostomel. VIDEO

On the evening of April 6, 11 bodies of our citizens were found in one of the garages in Hostomel. According to eyewitnesses, snipers of the Russian occupants were "training" on them.

According to Censor.NЕТ, ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov tweeted about it.

He noted: "Today in Hostomel, near Bucha, in one of the garages on Svyatopokrovska Street, police found 11 killed civilians...

Locals say facsist snipers trained by shooting people... and then moved the dead into the garage".

