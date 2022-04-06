ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8069 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
16 586 16

Eleven bodies of civilians shot by Russian snipers were found in Hostomel. VIDEO

On the evening of April 6, 11 bodies of our citizens were found in one of the garages in Hostomel. According to eyewitnesses, snipers of the Russian occupants were "training" on them.

According to Censor.NЕТ, ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov tweeted about it. 

He noted: "Today in Hostomel, near Bucha, in one of the garages on Svyatopokrovska Street, police found 11 killed civilians...

Locals say facsist snipers trained by shooting people... and then moved the dead into the garage".

See more: Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel. PHOTOS

Сегодня в Гостомеле, возле Бучи, в одном из гражей на улице Святопокровской, полиция обнаружила 11 убитых гражданских...

Местные жители говорят.. снайперы орчьи тренировались, расстреливая людей..а потом стащили убитых в гараж 😞😡 #BuchaMassacre pic.twitter.com/Xc7BbpCD8M

— Arsen Avakov (@AvakovArsen) April 6, 2022

Author: 

murder (638) Hostomel (34) war crimes (804)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 