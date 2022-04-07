Russian occupiers are mocking mayor of Vovchansk, Stepanets. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers published a video showing a fragment of the mockery of the captured mayor of Vovchansk Anatoly Stepanets.
As reported by Censor.NET, the occupiers on the record force Stepantsa to say the phrase "Glory of Russia".
