Russian occupiers are mocking mayor of Vovchansk, Stepanets. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers published a video showing a fragment of the mockery of the captured mayor of Vovchansk Anatoly Stepanets.

As reported by Censor.NET, the occupiers on the record force Stepantsa to say the phrase "Glory of Russia".

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) mayor (71) Kharkivshchyna (1976) mockery (24)
