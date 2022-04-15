"Crawl faster, b*tch," - Ukrainian Marines in Donbass take occupiers captive. VIDEO
Footage of Ukrainian marines taking Russian occupants prisoner of war appeared on the network.
According to Censor.NEТ, this is reported in Twitter by Armed Forces.
Attached message to the video: "Marines conducted a successful battle with occupants in the Donbass".
