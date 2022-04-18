"I am Makar. I am 7 years old today. This is my home. Thank rescuers from Russia for doing this," boy from Mariupol wrote down appeal from destroyed house under fire.. VIDEO
A seven-year-old boy from Mariupol, who is celebrating his birthday today, "thanked" the Russian occupiers for the destroyed house.
As reported by Censor.NET, for this, he and his mother wrote a short address to the occupiers in the destroyed house. The first time he could not be recorded - Makar was afraid of an explosion that sounded somewhere nearby.
"I am Makar. I am 7 years old today. This is my home. Thank the rescuers from Russia for doing this," the boy said in the recording.
