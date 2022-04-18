ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11260 visitors online
News Video War
16 740 35

"I am Makar. I am 7 years old today. This is my home. Thank rescuers from Russia for doing this," boy from Mariupol wrote down appeal from destroyed house under fire.. VIDEO

A seven-year-old boy from Mariupol, who is celebrating his birthday today, "thanked" the Russian occupiers for the destroyed house.

As reported by Censor.NET, for this, he and his mother wrote a short address to the occupiers in the destroyed house. The first time he could not be recorded - Makar was afraid of an explosion that sounded somewhere nearby.

"I am Makar. I am 7 years old today. This is my home. Thank the rescuers from Russia for doing this," the boy said in the recording.

Read more: Up to five thousand children were taken out by Russians from Mariupol, - Zelenskyi

Author: 

children (935) Mariupol (1129) shoot out (13236)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 