"I am Makar. I am 7 years old today. This is my home. Thank rescuers from Russia for doing this," boy from Mariupol wrote down appeal from destroyed house under fire.. VIDEO

A seven-year-old boy from Mariupol, who is celebrating his birthday today, "thanked" the Russian occupiers for the destroyed house.

As reported by Censor.NET, for this, he and his mother wrote a short address to the occupiers in the destroyed house. The first time he could not be recorded - Makar was afraid of an explosion that sounded somewhere nearby.

"I am Makar. I am 7 years old today. This is my home. Thank the rescuers from Russia for doing this," the boy said in the recording.

