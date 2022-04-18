ENG
Russian cruiser "Moskva" after defeat of Ukrainian missile "Neptune". VIDEO

Footage of the Russian cruiser "Moskva", hit by Ukrainian missiles, has been published on the Internet.

Footage of the Russian cruiser "Moskva" after the Ukrainian Neptune missile hit, as reported by Censor.NET

Cruiser "Moscow" after being hit by Ukrainian missile.

cruiser (21) Black Sea Fleet (191)
