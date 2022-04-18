Ukrainian artillerymen completely destroyed unit of Russian occupants. UAV's VIDEO
Ukrainian artillerymen completely destroyed a unit of Russian occupants based near one of the Ukrainian villages.
According to Censor.NЕТ, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian artillerymen was published on social networks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a 2S3 "Akatsiya" SAU, a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, an electronic warfare station, and "Ural" military trucks.
