Ukrainian artillerymen completely destroyed unit of Russian occupants. UAV's VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen completely destroyed a unit of Russian occupants based near one of the Ukrainian villages.

According to Censor.NЕТ, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian artillerymen was published on social networks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a 2S3 "Akatsiya" SAU, a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, an electronic warfare station, and "Ural" military trucks.

