Russian equipment destroyed near Kharkiv. VIDEO
A video has been published on the network, which depicts the destroyed equipment of the invaders near Kharkiv.
As reported by Censor.NET, about a dozen units of enemy equipment were recorded in the video. It is noteworthy that along with the remnants of destroyed military equipment lay office equipment stolen by the occupiers, system blocks of computers.
