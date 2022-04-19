Near Irpin, truck exploded on mine, driver died. VIDEO

On April 19, a truck exploded in a mine near Kyiv near Irpin. The driver died.

The chief of police of the Kyiv area Andrii Nebitov reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Just near Irpin, a truck driver blew up on a mine. The cab was blown to pieces, engulfed in flames. Needless to say, what happened to the driver," the policeman wrote.

Nebitov also reported on other tragic cases in Kyiv region.

"On the same day, two forestry workers decided to shorten the route, went through the forest belt, one shortened his life, the other is now hospitalized. Thus ended the trip on an untested route in the area that was under occupation."

In the morning in Brovary, a local man was walking through the area where the fighting took place, found a box with an unknown device, brought it home, started to open it - there was an explosion, the man's limbs were torn off, his face was injured," the message reads.