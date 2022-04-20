"60 tank engines, 26 guided missiles": SSU found warehouse in Kharkiv region with stolen components, which Russian army planned to use for repairs. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine has uncovered a secret warehouse with ammunition and components for military equipment worth $ 200 million. All this equipment has already been handed over to the Armed Forces.

It is spoken about it in the message of SSU, transfers Censor.NET.

According to preliminary data, the details available there were intended for lined equipment of the Russian Federation, which the enemy was going to repair during the offensive.

During the searches, the SSU seized and handed over to the Ministry of Defense:

▪️ 60 complete tank engines

▪️ a large number of spare parts and components for armored vehicles.

In addition, 26 guided air-to-air missiles were found in some rooms.

The SSU found that the equipment in this warehouse had previously been stolen from military arsenals. And on the eve of the invasion, the owners of the warehouse intended to cooperate with the occupying forces and provide equipment for the needs of the enemy.

The SSU has identified those involved in the crime and is taking steps to detain them.